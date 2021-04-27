Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

