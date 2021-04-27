Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 5,333.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BRFH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -0.31. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

