Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,324.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,890.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.