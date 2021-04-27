Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.71. 104,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.