Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,346 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.03. 38,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,480. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

