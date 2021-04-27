BCE (BCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion.

TSE:BCE opened at C$57.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.03. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.95.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

