BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.05.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.84. 179,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit