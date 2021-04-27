BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.05.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.84. 179,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.