Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 264 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,509. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

