Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

FRC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.87. 3,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.18. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

