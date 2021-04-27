Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 162,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

