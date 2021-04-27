Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. 44,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,707. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

