Beetle Coin Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $575,065.55 and approximately $359,052.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,060,546 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.