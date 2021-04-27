Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

DTCWY opened at $27.26 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

