Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

