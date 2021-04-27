Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Todd G. Hartman Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BBY stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

