BGC Partners (BGCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

