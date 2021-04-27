Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Review

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A Arko N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14% Arko N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33

Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Summary

Arko beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

