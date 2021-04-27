BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BDSI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,596 shares of company stock valued at $62,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

