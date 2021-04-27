Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $16.80. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit