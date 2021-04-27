Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $16.80. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

About Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.