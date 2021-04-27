Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church purchased 2,500 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.