Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) One Day Volume Hits $10.78 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $625.39 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $33.67 or 0.00061654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,614.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.86 or 0.01600058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.00511252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.