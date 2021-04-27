BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Reaches $5.04 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00009165 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00062347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00276512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.43 or 0.01057021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00723558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,251.10 or 1.00445434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

