BITTO (BITTO) Price Down 9.1% This Week

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $920,550.92 and $78,101.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00074389 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002851 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

