BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.92.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

