BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.55 and a 1-year high of $232.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit