BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.55 and a 1-year high of $232.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.