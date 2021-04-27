BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tao Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,254.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,482.33, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

