BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 16,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 91.2% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31,211.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 52,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

