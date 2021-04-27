BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,008 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,349.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

