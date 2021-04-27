Blackmoon (BMC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $71.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

