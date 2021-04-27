Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,409. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.