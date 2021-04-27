Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

