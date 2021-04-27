Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,031 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 6.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

