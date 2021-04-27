Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Central Securities by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,446 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CET opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.