Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,117,000 after purchasing an additional 262,582 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97.

