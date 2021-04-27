Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sprott Focus Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FUND stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

