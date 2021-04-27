Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

In related news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.