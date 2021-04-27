Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) & Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Blueprint Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$528.80 million ($10.91) -6.90 Blueprint Medicines $66.51 million 87.79 -$347.69 million ($7.27) -13.78

Blueprint Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven Pharmaceutical N/A -1,091.41% -120.85% Blueprint Medicines 41.08% 43.72% 33.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 2 10 0 2.83 Blueprint Medicines 0 6 8 1 2.67

Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $96.27, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $112.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biohaven Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole, which is in phase III clinical trials for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 that is in phase I clinical trial for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product that is in phase III trial for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing pralsetinib for the treatment of RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer, altered solid tumors, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945, a selective and potent investigational inhibitors of double-mutant EGFR harboring, which are in preclinical stage for patient with EGFR-driven NSCLC. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, an oral and investigational activin-like kinase 2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

