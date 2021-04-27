BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises about 0.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:DLB opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

