BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.