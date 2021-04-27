BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock opened at C$34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.81. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.22.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.