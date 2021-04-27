BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock opened at C$34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.81. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$20.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.22.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Dividend History for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit