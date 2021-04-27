Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $687,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

TFC opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

