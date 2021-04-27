Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 156 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

