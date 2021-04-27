Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

