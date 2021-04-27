Bokf Na Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

