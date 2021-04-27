Bokf Na Purchases 14,140 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

