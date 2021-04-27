Bokf Na Purchases 296 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bokf Na raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

