Bokf Na Sells 168 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.