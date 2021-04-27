Bokf Na Sells 5,380 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

