Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.610 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.59-1.61 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,606. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

