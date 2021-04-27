Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 7,500 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,640,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,744,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.